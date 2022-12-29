Read full article on original website
Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, ENVX, DBD, MUFG, SMFG, MFG
Financial stocks were down in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was dropping 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 1.8%. Enovix (ENVX) was increasing more than 4%...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $79.36, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services...
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Down 56% in 2022, Is AMD Stock a Buy for 2023?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will continue to struggle, at least in the first half of 2023, as inventory surpluses work their way through the system. This video will consider AMD's prospects, weigh them against its valuation, and determine if the stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the...
Columbia Sportswear Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $87.75, changing hands for $87.83/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?
After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on.
7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXJ
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.61, changing hands as low as $64.60 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
Is Time Up for Tesla Stock? Some on Wall Street Think So
Generally speaking, one of the most important duties for a CEO is to act as the brand of the company he or she is leading. After all, if the CEO does not live and breathe the organization's corporate values, what incentive do employees have to do the same?. Not too...
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Why Victoria's Secret Stock Was Falling This Week
Shares of Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) were down 9.6% for the week through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Earlier this week, UBS analyst Jay Sole issued a negative view on the company's turnaround potential, and this has fueled the sell-off. So what. Since spinning...
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Valkyrie Wants To Take Up The Reins Of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust
Valkyrie Investments has laid out a proposal to take up the reins of troubled bitcoin trust GBTC. "We understand that Grayscale has played an important role in the development and growth of the bitcoin ecosystem with the launch of GBTC, and we respect the team and the work that they have done," Valkyrie’s co-founder and CIO, Steven McClurg, said in a statement posted to the company's website. "However, in light of recent events involving Grayscale and its family of affiliated companies, it is time for a change. Valkyrie is the best company to manage GBTC to ensure its investors are treated fairly."
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MRC Global (MRC) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
