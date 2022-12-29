A bipartisan coalition of Big Apple lawmakers is demanding the city lift a controversial pandemic-era mandate prohibiting unvaccinated parents from attending events at public schools. In a letter Thursday to Department of Education Chancellor David Banks and Health Department Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus said the time it right to end the nearly three-year-old mandate considering the DOE’s recent “bold step into the post-COVID-19 world” to shut down its coronavirus command center. “In order to keep taking steps towards post-pandemic normalcy, we must continue to lift the barriers put in place during the height of outbreak – barriers...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO