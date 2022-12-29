Trinidad’s Culture Minister says Black Stalin “transcended generations, geography and social strata”

Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".

