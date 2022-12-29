ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Guardian

‘It’s going to be wild’: Brazil braced for ‘Lulapalooza’ as new leader kicks off reign with huge party

They are billing it as Lulapalooza – a momentous explosion of Brazilian politics and dance – and Mayse Freitas wouldn’t miss it for the world. “I think it’s going to be the greatest show on earth … It’ll be the happiest day of my life,” said the social activist from the Complexo do Alemão, one of Rio’s largest favelas, as she geared up for the festivities.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
The Independent

Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil

Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.“It is time for Jair, it is time for Jair ... to go away!” the lyrics say. “Pack your bags, hit the road and go away!”When Lula clinched his election win over Bolsonaro on Oct. 30, tens of thousands of people sang the familiar tune throughout the night, pushing the song to the top of Spotify’s list in Brazil and showing one...
'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
The Independent

Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source...
nftevening.com

OpenSea Confirms It Has Banned Cuban Artists

The prominent NFT marketplace, Opensea, has made it apparent that it has banned Cuban artists due to the United States’ sanctions policy. A total of 30 Cuban collectors and artists don’t have access to the marketplace. The banning of Cuban artists. NFTcuba.Art, a Cuban NFT project, tweeted the...
maritime-executive.com

Egypt's Currency Crisis is Creating a Massive Port Backlog

A major hard currency crisis in Egypt is causing a massive backlog across the country’s ports, where goods worth $9.5 billion are stuck - even as the government engages in desperate measures to facilitate their release and avoid a spike in the prices of essential commodities. With Egypt sinking...
The Associated Press

Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
US News and World Report

Lula Returns to Office in a Troubled, Divided Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The ceremony in Congress begins at 3 p.m. (1800 GMT), after which...
BBC

China Covid: France, Spain, S Korea and Israel tighten rules

France and Spain have announced Covid testing on visitors from China, following a similar decision in Italy. The French government said passengers flying from China to France would have to present a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old before embarking. Arrivals in Spain can skip the tests if...
The Jewish Press

Israel Requires COVID Test for Visitors from China

Israel’s Health Ministry announced Friday the Jewish State will require foreign citizens visiting from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering the country. The announcement follows a similar requirement imposed by the United States and several other nations, due to the rising rate of COVID-19...
earth.com

World’s largest Covid wave currently unfolding across China

After three years following a strict “zero-Covid” strategy, China relaxed most of its restrictions at the beginning of December, leading to an unprecedented outbreak. Due to the population’s major lack of natural immunity, a “soup” of Omicron variants is now rapidly spreading throughout China in what is probably the largest Covid-19 wave the world has witnessed since the beginning of the pandemic.
financemagnates.com

Admirals Secures Kenyan License, Plans Takeover in Seychelles

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has licensed Estonia-based Admirals as a non-dealing online forex trading broker in the East African country. The global financial technology company announced the development on Thursday. “Admirals hopes the achieving of this license shall assist further growth in Africa and grant access to a...

