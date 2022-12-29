Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
‘It’s going to be wild’: Brazil braced for ‘Lulapalooza’ as new leader kicks off reign with huge party
They are billing it as Lulapalooza – a momentous explosion of Brazilian politics and dance – and Mayse Freitas wouldn’t miss it for the world. “I think it’s going to be the greatest show on earth … It’ll be the happiest day of my life,” said the social activist from the Complexo do Alemão, one of Rio’s largest favelas, as she geared up for the festivities.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.“It is time for Jair, it is time for Jair ... to go away!” the lyrics say. “Pack your bags, hit the road and go away!”When Lula clinched his election win over Bolsonaro on Oct. 30, tens of thousands of people sang the familiar tune throughout the night, pushing the song to the top of Spotify’s list in Brazil and showing one...
'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene
For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
Italy PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel (INTC.O) to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy.
China's vast countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's thinly resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of factory workers return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month from cities where COVID-19 is surging.
Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source...
nftevening.com
OpenSea Confirms It Has Banned Cuban Artists
The prominent NFT marketplace, Opensea, has made it apparent that it has banned Cuban artists due to the United States’ sanctions policy. A total of 30 Cuban collectors and artists don’t have access to the marketplace. The banning of Cuban artists. NFTcuba.Art, a Cuban NFT project, tweeted the...
maritime-executive.com
Egypt's Currency Crisis is Creating a Massive Port Backlog
A major hard currency crisis in Egypt is causing a massive backlog across the country’s ports, where goods worth $9.5 billion are stuck - even as the government engages in desperate measures to facilitate their release and avoid a spike in the prices of essential commodities. With Egypt sinking...
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
US News and World Report
Lula Returns to Office in a Troubled, Divided Brazil
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The ceremony in Congress begins at 3 p.m. (1800 GMT), after which...
BBC
China Covid: France, Spain, S Korea and Israel tighten rules
France and Spain have announced Covid testing on visitors from China, following a similar decision in Italy. The French government said passengers flying from China to France would have to present a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old before embarking. Arrivals in Spain can skip the tests if...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Orders Norwegian Cruise Line to Pay $110 Million for Use of Cuba Port
MIAMI (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, a milestone for Cuban-Americans seeking compensation for Cold-War era asset seizures. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami...
The Jewish Press
Israel Requires COVID Test for Visitors from China
Israel’s Health Ministry announced Friday the Jewish State will require foreign citizens visiting from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering the country. The announcement follows a similar requirement imposed by the United States and several other nations, due to the rising rate of COVID-19...
earth.com
World’s largest Covid wave currently unfolding across China
After three years following a strict “zero-Covid” strategy, China relaxed most of its restrictions at the beginning of December, leading to an unprecedented outbreak. Due to the population’s major lack of natural immunity, a “soup” of Omicron variants is now rapidly spreading throughout China in what is probably the largest Covid-19 wave the world has witnessed since the beginning of the pandemic.
financemagnates.com
Admirals Secures Kenyan License, Plans Takeover in Seychelles
Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has licensed Estonia-based Admirals as a non-dealing online forex trading broker in the East African country. The global financial technology company announced the development on Thursday. “Admirals hopes the achieving of this license shall assist further growth in Africa and grant access to a...
