5 steps for tackling Canada's long-term care crisis: It starts with valuing the well-being of workers
Canada’s long-term care sector was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapidly climbing patient deaths, a lack of safety provisions coupled with already-precarious employment and difficult working conditions took its toll on the mental health of health-care workers. Yet, wellness in the long-term care sector is rarely discussed. Distress due to difficult working conditions is often dismissed as a part of the job description. Workers are expected to “suck it up” and manage their own emotions on their own time. The sector is currently being held together by a very vulnerable workforce and it is situated to fail without immediate intervention. Support for...
businesspartnermagazine.com
How to Obtain a Visa to Live & Work in Australia
Let’s face it, Australia has a lot going for it and for many young professionals, this huge country offers many professional opportunities and an outdoor life in the sun. Northern Europe is cold and very expensive, so much so that many professionals are looking to live and work in a better environment, and with that in mind, here is some useful information on ways to obtain a long-term working visa.
aarp.org
AARP’s Innovation Labs is Discovering Better Ways to Age
AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative program, part of its Innovation Labs, sorts through hundreds of new products and services each year meant to help older Americans age healthier and happier. The most promising companies and their ideas receive expert mentorship through an eight-week AgeTech Accelerator program to develop their products and...
