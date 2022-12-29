Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a ParadeZack LoveLake Worth, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
wbap.com
Flight Attendant from Dallas Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl
A Mesa Airlines flight attendant from Dallas faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle Fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 41-year old Terese L. White attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with over three pounds of Fentanyl taped to her abdomen on October 4th after flying there from Dallas.
Walmart employee shot during carjacking attempt on New Year's Eve, Waxahachie police say
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An employee at a Walmart in Waxahachie is recovering after being shot during a carjacking attempt on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Walmart and found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police,...
Suspect wanted after 'ongoing argument' ends in deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Fort Worth. Officers tell WFAA that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue. Records show they got a call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police...
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges
A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego AirportPhoto byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash.
fox4news.com
8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Texas man is accused of killing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year’s Day. Police said they got a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found an 8-year-old boy who had...
Texas men arrested for allegedly stealing baby Jesus from Fort Worth nativity
Two Texas men have been arrested for an alleged baby Jesus theft from a nativity scene at church in Fort Worth, police said.
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
North Texas woman urges people to think twice before drinking and driving this NYE after losing loved ones in deadly crash
MANSFIELD, Texas — *Editor's note: The video in the player above was from a story that aired in 2021.*. A North Texas woman is pleading with people not to drink and drive during the New Year's Celebrations as 2022 comes to an end. The plea comes after losing loved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano PD Investigates Vandalism of Homes, Cars With Racial Slurs
Plano police are investigating a possible hate crime after racial slurs were spray-painted on multiple homes and vehicles. Neighbors hope video captured from a camera outside one of the homes can lead detectives to an arrest. Stephanie Cruz says she awoke in the predawn hours Thursday to find the door...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger
A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road
On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
dallasexpress.com
Three Gunmen Shoot Six in East Dallas
Police said six people were injured Wednesday in a Southeast Dallas shooting in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood. The armed attack occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center around 5 p.m. on the 9500 block of Scyene Road near its intersection with St. Augustine Road. The victims’ names have...
wbap.com
Two Men Shot in Northwest Dallas Robbery Attempt, One Dies
(WBAP/KLIF) — One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in a Northwest Dallas robbery attempt. A store clerk and bystander were allegedly shot by 18-year-old Kauren Mayo after a fight in a parking lot on Emerald Street. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died, while the other remains in critical condition.
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Woman Embezzles $29M from Employer
A Lewisville woman pled guilty in the Eastern District of Texas federal court to embezzling more than $29 million from her employer, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Barbara Chalmers, 74, worked as a bookkeeper for several companies, including a charitable foundation, run by...
Comments / 3