Fort Worth, TX

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Flight Attendant from Dallas Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl

A Mesa Airlines flight attendant from Dallas faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle Fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 41-year old Terese L. White attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with over three pounds of Fentanyl taped to her abdomen on October 4th after flying there from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
COPPELL, TX
Plano PD Investigates Vandalism of Homes, Cars With Racial Slurs

Plano police are investigating a possible hate crime after racial slurs were spray-painted on multiple homes and vehicles. Neighbors hope video captured from a camera outside one of the homes can lead detectives to an arrest. Stephanie Cruz says she awoke in the predawn hours Thursday to find the door...
PLANO, TX
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
DALLAS, TX
Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger

A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road

On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
Three Gunmen Shoot Six in East Dallas

Police said six people were injured Wednesday in a Southeast Dallas shooting in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood. The armed attack occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center around 5 p.m. on the 9500 block of Scyene Road near its intersection with St. Augustine Road. The victims’ names have...
DALLAS, TX
Two Men Shot in Northwest Dallas Robbery Attempt, One Dies

(WBAP/KLIF) — One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in a Northwest Dallas robbery attempt. A store clerk and bystander were allegedly shot by 18-year-old Kauren Mayo after a fight in a parking lot on Emerald Street. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died, while the other remains in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Woman Embezzles $29M from Employer

A Lewisville woman pled guilty in the Eastern District of Texas federal court to embezzling more than $29 million from her employer, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Barbara Chalmers, 74, worked as a bookkeeper for several companies, including a charitable foundation, run by...
DALLAS, TX

