Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
marinelink.com
Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Four Missing from Helicopter that Crashed Near Gulf of Mexico Platform
Debris from helicopter crash on an oil rig 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call from Rotorcraft Leasing Company personnel stating a company helicopter with four people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while in the process of departing an oil platform. (U.S. Cost Guard photo)
natureworldnews.com
Two New Jersey Men and Dog Rescued After 10 Days Stranded in the Atlantic Ocean
Two men from New Jersey along with their companion poodle dog were rescued by crew members of a tanker vessel after 10 days of being stranded in the Atlantic Ocean, located 214 miles off the coast of the state of Delaware, United States. The two friends Joe DiTomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, were sailors who voyaged on a sailboat called Atrvida II with a dog named Minnie earlier in December.
maritime-executive.com
Video: U.S. Coast Guard Crosses Border to Save a Sailor and His Dogs
On Wednesday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew crossed the Canadian border to rescue a grounded sailor and two canine passengers. On Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard's Sector Puget Sound station received a report that a sailing vessel had gone aground about three miles west of the town of Jordan River, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The area is on the Canadian side of the strait, but the situation was urgent and the boat was being battered by waves.
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
Second Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Falling Overboard in Just One Week
The body of a 36-year-old woman who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Port Canaveral, Florida, was found on Thursday.
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Thai Navy Searching for 31 Missing Sailors After Warship Sinks in Heavy Seas
The Royal Thai Navy warship 'Sukhothai' sank Monday with over 106 sailors onboard in the Gulf of Thailand A dramatic search operation is ongoing to find thirty-one sailors missing from the Royal Thai Navy warship 'Sukhothai,' after it sank Monday in the Gulf of Thailand. A translated statement from the Thai Navy posted on Instagram read that the Sukhothai's hull "tilted from strong wind waves," 20 miles from shore. The ship also suffered an electrical outage due to seawater entering it from an exhaust pipe, which left the crew unable to pump...
Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
BBC
Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
Missing men and pet dog found on sail boat 10 days after going missing
Two men and a pet dog were rescued by the Coast Guard after they became stranded en route to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, disappeared on 3 December after they sailed from North Carolina’s Outer Banks. They had initially set sail from Cape May, New Jersey, on their boat named “Atrevida II,” ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. They were stranded for 10 days after running out of fuel off the Delaware coast. A search was launched when relatives of Mr Hyde and Mr Ditomasso alerted the US Coast Guard that the pair hadn’t arrived in Marathon, Florida,...
iheart.com
Nearly 80 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Lake Worth Inlet
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat carrying 79 Haitian migrants in Lake Worth over the weekend. The migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities after two suspected smuggling incidents east of the Lake Worth Inlet Saturday. Officials with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the boat was taking on...
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
