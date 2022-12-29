ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
gilavalleycentral.net

Science takes center stage at Safford Library

SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is continuing its focus on science, technology, engineer and math, with a concentration on young females. After receiving an If/Then grant from the Lyda Hall Philanthropies, the library conducted a solar-powered bug class for tweens, and made available about 100 kits for the youths to repeat the experiment on their own.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for December 20 – 26

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 20 – 26, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. December...

Comments / 0

Community Policy