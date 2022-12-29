SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is continuing its focus on science, technology, engineer and math, with a concentration on young females. After receiving an If/Then grant from the Lyda Hall Philanthropies, the library conducted a solar-powered bug class for tweens, and made available about 100 kits for the youths to repeat the experiment on their own.

