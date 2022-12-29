Read full article on original website
Spencer Rattler Took Control of His Narrative
Quarterback Spencer Rattler changed the thoughts around his play during his first season with South Carolina, a rarity in today's college football world.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Payton Pierce Sees Notre Dame As Good Match
December brought a busy end to 2022 for Payton Pierce. “It's been wild,” the 2024 Texas linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. “I've had a gazillion different schools come up for me plus some other guys that are in my class at my school. It's been pretty crazy.”
Edge defender is leaving South Carolina
The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler offered his thoughts on the season, his impending decision, and the journey to South Carolina after the loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six
Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
The Gamecocks Digest staff has made their picks for South Carolina vs. Notre Dame this afternoon.
South Carolina handles Eastern Michigan despite Emoni Bates’ 36
Gregory “GG” Jackson II had 24 points and Chico Carter Jr. added 15 to lead South Carolina to a 74-64
Veteran specialist hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Matthew Bailey, who appeared in 26 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. A long snapper out of Deland (Fla.) High School, Bailey finished his career as the backup for punts and field goals. He was put on scholarship for the 2021 season after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
tigerdroppings.com
Trevor Lawrence Trolled South Carolina Fans After Getting Booed
During last night's Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina, the jumbotron at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field showed a few clips of Trevor Lawrence. That led to boos from Gamecocks fans, which grabbed the attention of Lawrence on Twitter... (The Spun)
irishsportsdaily.com
Irish Offense “Ready to Roll” with QB Tyler Buchner Back Under Center
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will return to the starting lineup on Friday when the No. 21 Irish face No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. It will mark 112 days since he suffered an AC sprain to his left shoulder in a 26-21 loss to Marshall. A few days later, the sophomore signal-caller had surgery and coach Marcus Freeman declared him likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs Post-Gator Bowl Win
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs spoke following the 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina. 0:15 - Feeling the run game was taking over the game in the second half. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur...
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
irishsportsdaily.com
Tyler Buchner Resilient in Notre Dame's Gator Bowl Comeback Win
Tyler Buchner arrived on Notre Dame’s campus known for his electric playmaking and gaudy stats following one of the most productive high school seasons in football history. It might have taken until the final game of his sophomore year for fans to see his ability to make plays - good and bad - but Buchner got the job done to move the Irish to 9-4 on the year.
hailstate.com
Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
