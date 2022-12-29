ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

2024 LB Payton Pierce Sees Notre Dame As Good Match

December brought a busy end to 2022 for Payton Pierce‍. “It's been wild,” the 2024 Texas linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. “I've had a gazillion different schools come up for me plus some other guys that are in my class at my school. It's been pretty crazy.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Edge defender is leaving South Carolina

The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season

Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six

Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Veteran specialist hits the NCAA Transfer Portal

Matthew Bailey, who appeared in 26 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. A long snapper out of Deland (Fla.) High School, Bailey finished his career as the backup for punts and field goals. He was put on scholarship for the 2021 season after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
COLUMBIA, SC
tigerdroppings.com

Trevor Lawrence Trolled South Carolina Fans After Getting Booed

During last night's Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina, the jumbotron at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field showed a few clips of Trevor Lawrence. That led to boos from Gamecocks fans, which grabbed the attention of Lawrence on Twitter... (The Spun)
COLUMBIA, SC
irishsportsdaily.com

Irish Offense “Ready to Roll” with QB Tyler Buchner Back Under Center

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will return to the starting lineup on Friday when the No. 21 Irish face No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. It will mark 112 days since he suffered an AC sprain to his left shoulder in a 26-21 loss to Marshall. A few days later, the sophomore signal-caller had surgery and coach Marcus Freeman declared him likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs Post-Gator Bowl Win

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs spoke following the 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina. 0:15 - Feeling the run game was taking over the game in the second half. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Tyler Buchner Resilient in Notre Dame's Gator Bowl Comeback Win

Tyler Buchner arrived on Notre Dame’s campus known for his electric playmaking and gaudy stats following one of the most productive high school seasons in football history. It might have taken until the final game of his sophomore year for fans to see his ability to make plays - good and bad - but Buchner got the job done to move the Irish to 9-4 on the year.
NOTRE DAME, IN
hailstate.com

Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
STARKVILLE, MS

