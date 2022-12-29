Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is a city built on dining out. From power lunches to romantic meals to celebrations with friends, New Yorkers love to eat – and perhaps no meal is more beloved in NYC than brunch. Join PIX11 Weekend Morning News as we recap some of our favorite New York […]
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
therealdeal.com
Former Lester’s site to become swimming school
A former, beloved children’s clothing store on the Upper East Side will become home to an indoor swimming pool that will be used to teach kids how to swim. The Goldfish Swim School is taking over the 10,000-square-foot building at 1534 Second Avenue, the former home of Lester’s, which closed last year, the New York Post reported. The school will install a 70-by-22-foot swimming pool that is less than 5 feet deep to teach children how to swim.
Revelers pack Times Square to ring in 2023
New York City rang in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Up Close: Eric Adams reflects on 1st year as mayor of NYC
One year into his tenure, Mayor Eric Adams looks back on the last year and looks ahead to the future.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
therealdeal.com
These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year
There are few prestigious office corridors in Brooklyn and Queens. There is no Wall Street or Plaza District or Hudson Yards. There is no One Vanderbilt. But office buildings still exist in the outer boroughs, where landlords positioning their properties as alternatives to the high-priced space across the river are finding that some companies actually want to be there.
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why
Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
The Jewish Press
Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims
There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
