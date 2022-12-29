ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is a city built on dining out. From power lunches to romantic meals to celebrations with friends, New Yorkers love to eat – and perhaps no meal is more beloved in NYC than brunch. Join PIX11 Weekend Morning News as we recap some of our favorite New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Former Lester’s site to become swimming school

A former, beloved children’s clothing store on the Upper East Side will become home to an indoor swimming pool that will be used to teach kids how to swim. The Goldfish Swim School is taking over the 10,000-square-foot building at 1534 Second Avenue, the former home of Lester’s, which closed last year, the New York Post reported. The school will install a 70-by-22-foot swimming pool that is less than 5 feet deep to teach children how to swim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022

The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
therealdeal.com

These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year

There are few prestigious office corridors in Brooklyn and Queens. There is no Wall Street or Plaza District or Hudson Yards. There is no One Vanderbilt. But office buildings still exist in the outer boroughs, where landlords positioning their properties as alternatives to the high-priced space across the river are finding that some companies actually want to be there.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why

Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims

There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

