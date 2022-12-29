ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Heroes, zeros from Jets’ loss to Seahawks: Geno Smith delivers cruel revenge

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Jets’ 23-6 loss the Seahawks. Hero Geno Smith ending the Jets’ playoff hopes is almost too cruel to be true. The 32-year-old Smith rarely missed throws all day and played a cool and competent game to lead the Seahawks to what ultimately became an easy win. Zero Mike White just wasn’t good enough in a must-win game. White threw an interception on the Jets’ first drive and seemed a little bit off all day, with his second pick essentially sealing the game for Seattle early in the fourth quarter. Unsung Hero Kenneth Walker III will get much of the credit, but backup running back Deejay Dallas gave the Jets fits as well. Dallas caught two passes for 50 yards, and ran for 38 on five carries. Key Stat 59 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Jets had to make the playoffs when the team was 6-3, with their odds declining to 15 percent entering this week before being eliminated. Quote “It stings. It’s tough. It’s gut-wrenching. It’s all of the above.” — Mike White
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy