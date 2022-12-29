ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 81-46 rout of Maryland, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week's shocking loss to Central Michigan. The Wolverines bounced back from the 63-61 setback against the Chippewas, wasting little time in routing the Terps. Michigan scored the first 17 points and held Maryland without a field goal for nearly the first eight minutes of the game. Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points and five rebounds in the first half. No other player for either team reached double figures until Michigan's Terrance Williams scored on the fast break with 3:51 remaining. Williams finished with 11 points.

