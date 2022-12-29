ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Psychological Safety in the Workplace is More Than Being Nice

By Robin Buckley, PhD
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwgqK_0jxyZaCs00

Think back to a moment when you were in a room with a group of people. You had something to share but were uncomfortable doing so. That discomfort might have been so significant that you kept your thoughts to yourself. At that moment, you were not experiencing psychological safety.

Psychological safety is a term coined in 1999 by Harvard scholar Amy Edmondson, and it has gained significant momentum and focus over the past 20 years. When you consider the concept of psychological safety, it may help to consider it through the lens of a wingsuit. These contraptions are relatively simple in design, yet they allow individuals to safely jump off mountains, cliffs, buildings and helicopters, engaging in risky behavior. Psychological safety in the workplace acts as a professional wingsuit, allowing professionals to take risks because they know they are safe.

What is psychological safety?

Many people wonder if psychological safety is simply about being nice or respectful to others within the workplace. Treating people respectfully and with civility are part of a psychologically safe workplace, but these two adjectives don't capture the full complexity of psychological safety.

Psychological safety is a belief that you and others will not be punished or humiliated for speaking up with ideas, questions, concerns or mistakes. It is an absence of interpersonal fear. In a work environment, psychological safety supports the belief that taking appropriate risks regarding your behaviors in a group context is safe. Overall, there is workplace trust in place with psychological safety.

Related: Why You Should Care about Psychological Safety in the Workplace

Nine steps to create psychological safety

A culture of psychological safety does not occur on its own and must be cultivated through specific action steps.

  1. Be present. The first step to creating psychological safety is to be present and engaged. Specific behaviors you can implement that support psychological safety include active listening, eye contact, staying off technology during conversations and asking follow-up questions regarding an idea or shared information. In a society that idealizes multitasking and "being busy," the goal of being present can be challenging, but by doing so, we prioritize connection and psychological safety versus dysfunctional habits.
  2. Understand. Next, you can create a toolbox for understanding. You create psychological safety by showing that you understand or are trying to understand what is being said. One strategy to do this is through paraphrasing: "What I heard you say was…" or "I want to make sure I am clear on your point, so can you explain this?". You ask for clarification regarding what is being shared, so your intention of understanding the other person is obvious and authentic. Body language such as nodding, leaning forward, and appropriate facial expressions demonstrate a desire to understand.
  3. Avoiding blame. When people are hesitant to discuss challenges or failures due to fear of retribution, blame or judgment, it hinders the optimal functioning of the individual and the team. Instead of asking, "what happened and why?" which reduces psychological safety and focuses on the past, a phrase that encourages psychological safety could be "how can we do better next time?". This type of question focuses on the future. It encourages learning from the situation as a united team.
  4. Transparency. This involves the practice of sharing with your team, as a leader or as a team member, your best practices. How you work best. How you like to be recognized. How you like to communicate. This provides the script or profile for others to understand and best interact with you.
  5. Stop negativity. Overall the goal of psychological safety is to work together as a functional team. Negativity undermines this goal, and even worse, negativity is contagious. When team members engage in gossip, patterns of negative comments or foster drama and talk about people behind their backs, it establishes the team's culture. Others assume that is the standard, acceptable behavior for the group and the practices continue and build, destroying psychological safety. In those moments, it is uncomfortable for most of us to address the negativity, particularly if we are the sole voice attempting to stop the behavior. Creating a plan ahead of time helps with this. Just as we did in school when we practiced fire drills to be prepared for a potential emergency, having a plan and script on what to do and say in moments where negativity is undermining psychological safety allows you to respond effectively to the situation rather than letting it go.
  6. Inclusive decision-making. This step encourages all team members to be part of decisions through input, feedback and sharing of their thoughts. It incorporates leaders explaining the rationale for the final decisions and celebrating all contributions. This includes those contributions that aligned with the final decision and those that might not have aligned but which helped look at all perspectives to make the final decision. This encourages individuals to continue sharing ideas regardless of the outcome.
  7. Welcome conflict. Conflict seems contrary to a psychologically safe culture, but conflict gets a bad rap. With healthy conflict comes the ability to receive and provide feedback; particularly for leaders, this is essential for the optimal functioning of self and the team. Healthy conflict allows team members to challenge their leader and each other, which opens up the possibility of considering new or different perspectives. This enhances psychological safety.
  8. Champion your team. Whether from a leadership role or a team member position, supporting and sharing the contributions of the team enhances psychological safety. This also means that when a team misses the mark regarding a goal, individual blame is not placed. Instead, the team as a unified whole uses the situation to grow knowledge and skills. Rather than focusing on placing blame, the leader and team approach the failure or challenge from a framework of curiosity with the goal of collaborative learning and troubleshooting.
  9. Copper connection. Copper is the most efficient electrical conductor. As a leader or team member, acting in the role of copper allows you to generate and foster relationships between team members. Having these connections at work and on our teams facilitates the other steps to create psychological safety.

Related: 7 Steps for Keeping Conflict Healthy

Why bother creating psychological safety?

Building psychological safety is not just "nice" to do. Workplaces that create and foster psychological safety reflect quantifiable benefits. These cultures have higher employee engagement which typically results in higher productivity levels. Creativity and innovation are also increased in psychologically safe organizations and teams. Ideas flow in organic ways because team members feel safe expressing themselves.

Related: Are Your Employees Stressed? You Need to Embrace Transparency

Psychological safety fosters overall well-being for team members and employees because they are more mentally healthy, contributing to their physical health. Stress levels are lower than anxiety and depression, resulting in less employee absenteeism. Finally, organizations with higher psychological safety have higher employee morale and retention. Team members are more likely to express positive statements about their organizations to individuals outside the organization.

It comes down to choice. Sticking with the way your organization or team currently functions or choosing to integrate action steps to create the benefits of a psychologically safe workplace culture.

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
parentingforbrain.com

50+ Things Narcissistic Mothers Say and Why They Say Them

| What is a Narcissistic Mother | Things Narcissistic Mothers Say |. Having to deal with a narcissistic mother is more than just dealing with her demanding and controlling behavior. They often say hurtful things that undermine your self-esteem. Growing up with a narcissistic parent can be a nightmare. Mothers...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these...
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
beingpatient.com

Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?

Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

83K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy