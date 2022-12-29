ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

1 Software Stock to Buy Today and 1 to Avoid for Now

By Sristi Suman Jayaswal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKxud_0jxyZWcq00

Despite the Fed’s hawkish stance leading to a massive sell-off this year, the software industry is anticipated to remain buoyed on the backs of favorable spending. Hence, the quality software stock Salesforce (CRM) could be a solid buy now. However, Fastly (FSLY) could be avoided now, considering its weak fundamentals. Read on….

Consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have kept the software industry under pressure this year. However, digital transformation across various industries, increased use of data-driven solutions, and investments in cloud-based technology should boost the industry’s prospects in the foreseeable future.

According to Gartner Inc. ( IT ), global IT spending is projected to hit $4.60 trillion in 2023 , reflecting a 5.1% increase year-over-year. Amid this, software spending is expected to grow 11.3% year-over-year to almost $880 billion.

Furthermore, as per SkyQuest’s analysis, the global software market was valued at $547.20 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $872.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 7.2% between 2022 and 2028 .

Against this backdrop, the fundamentally sound software stock Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM ) could be a solid buy. However, given the macroeconomic headwinds, Fastly, Inc. ( FSLY ) might be best avoided now.

Stock to Buy:

Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM )

CRM is a customer relationship management technology provider. The company’s Customer 360 platform enables its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences.

On December 15, CRM announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ( CASY ), a convenience store retailer and pizza chain, had realized increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of CRM’s technology. This demonstrates the company’s operative capability.

For the fiscal third quarter that ended October 31, CRM’s total revenues increased 14.2% year-over-year to $7.84 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations rose 30.9% from the prior-year quarter to $1.78 billion. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share came in at $1.40 billion and $1.40, up 9.8% and 10.2% year-over-year, respectively.

For the full year (fiscal 2023), the company estimates a revenue between $30.9 billion and $31 billion and non-GAAP EPS between $4.92 and $4.94.

CRM’s revenue is expected to increase 9.2% year-over-year to $8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ending January 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 61.7% year-over-year to $1.36 in the same quarter. CRM topped Street EPS and revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

CRM has declined marginally over the past five days to close the last trading session at $128.47.

CRM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings . The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

CRM has an A grade for Growth and a B for Sentiment. In the 136-stock Software – Application industry, it is ranked #15. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CRM (Momentum, Value, Stability, and Quality).

Stock to Avoid:

Fastly, Inc. ( FSLY )

FSLY operates an Infrastructure-as-a-Service edge cloud platform, which offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology, streaming solutions, and real-time content delivery network (CDN) services.

FSLY’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 47.91% is 3.3% lower than the industry average of 49.54%. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.20% is 67.9% lower than the industry average of 0.63%.

FSLY’s non-GAAP operating loss for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022, increased 53.4% year-over-year to $19.84 million. The company’s non-GAAP loss came in at $16.78 million, indicating a 26.8% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Its non-GAAP net loss per share came in at $0.14, representing an increase of 27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the fiscal year ending December 2022, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be negative $0.65, indicating a decline of 35.3% year-over-year. Street expects FSLY’s revenue to come in at $427.57 million for the same period.

The stock has lost 16.6% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $7.45. Moreover, it has lost 8.1% over the past five days.

FSLY’s bleak prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

FSLY has a D grade for Stability and Momentum. FSLY is ranked #92 in the same industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality for FSLY.

CRM shares were trading at $132.37 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $3.90 (+3.04%). Year-to-date, CRM has declined -47.91%, versus a -17.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sristi Suman Jayaswal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtTR1_0jxyZWcq00

The stock market dynamics sparked Sristi's interest during her school days, which led her to become a financial journalist. Investing in undervalued stocks with solid long-term growth prospects is her preferred strategy. Having earned a master's degree in Accounting and Finance, Sristi hopes to deepen her investment research experience and better guide investors.

More...

The post 1 Software Stock to Buy Today and 1 to Avoid for Now appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ

1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid

If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Entrepreneur

1 Tech Stock You Can Always Buy and Hold

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds hitting the technology sector hard this year, Microsoft (MSFT) delivered improved financials. The company’s long dividend-paying history and consistent growth make the stock a must addition...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
Dividend Strategists

3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks

I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
ValueWalk

The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy

Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
msn.com

10 Best Companies To Invest In Now

If you were an investor in 2022, chances are you’ve got a lot of red ink on your statements. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both in bear markets — and some well-known stocks like Tesla and Meta Platforms down more than 50% each — it’s been hard to avoid losses on individual positions. The good news for investors with a long-term perspective and some dry powder is that there is no shortage of stocks to invest in now.
NASDAQ

Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

83K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy