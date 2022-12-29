Read full article on original website
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
BBC
Love Island's Sharon Gaffka urges spike victims to go to police
A former Love Island contestant is urging victims of spiking to go to the police as partygoers gear up for the New Year. Sharon Gaffka, who was a victim of drink spiking herself, has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) "trying to change society". The Didcot-based social media influencer...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Elle Edwards a beautiful bright star - dad
The father of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot in a pub on Christmas Eve, has said she was "the most beautiful and bright star". The family of Ms Edwards, who was hit outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, need answers, police said. Her loved ones said the beautician, who was...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
BBC
'My autism made me an artist but I wanted a family'
At two years of age, David Downes began to draw. It would be another few years before he learned to talk, and another 30 until his autism diagnosis. "I could draw before I could communicate. Looking back it was obvious but there wasn't as much awareness back then," says the 51-year-old landscape artist, who lives in Manningtree, Essex.
BBC
Actor accepts OBE for services to drama and charity
Birmingham-born actor David Harewood has accepted an OBE for his service to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who starred in US drama series Homeland, was nominated after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism. He told supporters it is "one of those days" when the...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
West Midlands fire services saw big rise in summer wildfires
The number of summer wildfires which Shropshire firefighters had to tackle nearly trebled in 2022. The county's fire service responded to 138 calls in June, July and August, compared to 50 in 2021 and 40 in 2020. It took 53 of those calls in July 2022, when the UK was...
'Be kind to yourself:' Anthony Hopkins offers an uplifting New Year's message on his 47th anniversary of sobriety
Anthony Hopkins has a lot to celebrate this New Year's Eve.
BBC
'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'
Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
BBC
Bury St Edmunds school targeted by vandals over Christmas break
School staff said they would not "let one or two vandals ruin the start of the new year" after graffiti appeared on the building. The criminal damage to Westley Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, happened on Tuesday, Suffolk Police said. The school said staff attempted to clean it up but...
BBC
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at party
Guests at an Aberdeenshire hotel were treated to a Hogmanay performance by Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri. A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar. Ms Spiteri sings the famous chorus while Dame Judi pretends to...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
NME
AJ Tracey is going into “album mode” in 2023
AJ Tracey has ended 2022 by promising that he’s going into “album mode” next year as a way of teasing forthcoming new music. Across 2022, the London rapper has shared the single ‘Reasonable’ and given fans a full release of long-awaited freestyle ‘Seoul’. Both follow his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.
