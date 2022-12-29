Read full article on original website
Soccer-Van Dijk fired up for 'crazy season' with Liverpool after World Cup exit
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Virgil van Dijk said he is using the pain of the Netherlands' World Cup penalty shootout defeat to eventual champions Argentina as fuel to get Liverpool's season back on track.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Fritz, Keys help U.S. secure berth in United Cup quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz fueled a critical day for Team USA on Monday in Sydney, posting victories over Germany at the United Cup mixed teams event, securing the Americans a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals.
The hidden underwater forests that could help tackle the climate crisis
Bubbles stream furiously behind Frank Hurd as he gently parts the curtains of giant kelp. Green and gold ribbons reach upwards through the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean towards the sun. Hurd, a marine biologist with environmental organisation the Nature Conservancy, is diving in a kelp forest off Anacapa...
US set to again require COVID tests for travelers from China
WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's...
