Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’

dawgnation.com
Georgia football shows championship heart in win over Ohio State: ‘Anybody else probably would’ve quit’
ATHENS — When Georgia fell down by 14 points in the first half, Jamon Dumas-Johnson turned to senior safety Chris Smith and told him the Bulldogs were going to Los Angeles. That’s the site of this year’s national championship game. Most Georgia fans probably wouldn’t have believed...
dawgnation.com
Arian Smith sums up his game-changing touchdown in the most Georgia football way possible
ATLANTA — Arian Smith gave Dominick Blaylock a simple look. The redshirt sophomore Georgia wide receiver could tell the Buckeyes were lined up in man coverage and that they were going to press to take away inside leverage. As the speedy Georgia wide receiver fired out of his stance...
dawgsports.com
Three Answers From Georgia - Ohio State
In all honesty, it’s a good thing those of us reading this site don’t have to recover in time to play TCU, because we probably wouldn't make it to the airport. If you take a look at photos from after the game, you can tell Georgia’s players and coaches are a mix of elated by emotionally drained. Now, the challenge of getting home late and having to travel cross-country awaits Georgia against a TCU team that wrapped its game up four hours earlier and is half a country closer. Odds are good that at the worry of not enough practice time crossed Kirby Smart’s mind late Saturday/early Sunday.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day demoralized by 42-41 loss to Georgia, ‘we played a helluva game’
ATLANTA — Ohio State had Georgia right where it wanted it on Saturday night, on the ropes and on the verge of defeat. Alas, Coach Kirby Smart and his band of Bulldogs found a way out, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to come from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to win a game, prevailing 42-41 after trailing 38-24.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett: Inside the huddle of Georgia’s game-winning drive against Ohio State
ATLANTA —Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it himself, but once the game was in his hands, he knew what to do with it. Bennett and Georgia took possession at their own 28 with 2:36 left in the game trailing 41-35 and fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the edge of their seats.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia star Brock Bowers uses ‘Matrix’ move to spark 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Just call All-American Brock Bowers “The Matrix” after his incredible fourth-quarter reach for a first down proved pivotal in Georgia’s historic 42-41 win over Ohio State. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs became the first team in College Football Playoff history to successfully rally from two...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State cashes in on interception and big plays, up 28-24 over Georgia at halftime
ATLANTA — Ohio State took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Georgia in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday night, just the second time this season the Bulldogs were behind heading to intermission. Georgia rallied from 21-7 down in the second quarter to take its first lead of...
dawgnation.com
Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
dawgnation.com
TCU shocks Michigan in CFP Fiesta Bowl, awaits Georgia-Ohio State winner in title game
ATLANTA — TCU punched its ticket to the CFP Championship Game with a 51-45 win over Michigan on Saturday night. The winner of the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal between Georgia (13-0) and Ohio State (11-1) will play the Horned Fogs at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
dawgnation.com
Georgia captain Warren McClendon starting streak snapped, Ladd McConkey playing in CFP Semifinal
ATLANTA — Georgia sophomore Amarius Mims got his first career start at right tackle, snapping what had been a 37-game starting streak for redshirt junior Warren McClendon. McClendon, a redshirt junior, suffered what Kirby Smart was a sprained knee in the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU and has been questionable to play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
sportstalkatl.com
Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest concern facing Georgia comes as no surprise
ATLANTA — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is known as an offensive whiz, able to diagnose and exploit matchups while dialing up plays for Buckeyes’ teams that never lack scoring firepower. But now Day, just like his Ohio State program, faces one of the most complete challenges it...
dawgnation.com
Kendall Milton tops 3 Georgia X-Factors in playoff run, will return for 2023
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart is not one to mince words, so the fact he opened the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal press conference talking about running the football is probably not happenstance. “You look across the board,” Smart said, “teams that run the ball well, tend to win these games.”...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
mymix1041.com
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
