ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

12 Unique Hidden Gems in Colorado You Can Visit

Colorado is home to countless popular attractions. If you grew up in the state, you've undoubtedly heard of places like Red Rocks, Casa Bonita, and Elitch's, and have likely been to any or all of them. However, there are also quite a few attractions in Colorado that are much lesser...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado’s Continental Divide

When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?. A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
COLORADO STATE
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy