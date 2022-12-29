Read full article on original website
Related
Where people in every state are moving to most
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
State Averages: How Long Will $1 Million Last During Retirement
Older Americans have one critical question on their minds. How much would it take to retire comfortably in America? It turns out. The answer depends on where you live. Researchers assessed expenses to see how far $1 million would last someone in their golden years.
Washington Examiner
Census: Californians are leaving the state
(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
The U.S. population is finally growing again—but not because Americans are having more kids
After nearly flatlining last year, census data suggests US population growth may be back on track again.
Oregon’s population shrunk last year, Census data show
Oregon was one of the fastest-shrinking states in 2022, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Millions of People Are Still Moving to Florida. They Might Regret It.
Florida's population has been steadily increasing for decades, but a Miami-based realtor says that about 50% of his clients who are new to the state move out within a few years.
This job is the fastest-declining occupation in WA and the US, according to report
Available positions fell 90% in Washington from 2012 to 2021. The job decrease shines a light on the rise of technology and digital platforms.
California’s population keeps shrinking
California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
WGAL
Pennsylvania loses 40,000 residents between 2021 and 2022, according to US Census Bureau
Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It was the fourth-largest loss out of all states and a 0.3% decline compared to the prior year. Despite the loss, the commonwealth is still the fifth...
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad,...
Where did rent prices fall in the U.S. this year?
In a record year for inflation that has seen prices for food, gas, and housing skyrocket, some cities have seen rent prices decrease, despite most of the country seeing costs increase.
Maine’s population continued to grow in 2022, fueled by new out-of-state residents
Maine’s population continued to grow in the last year, fueled by pandemic-era domestic and international migration that has added more than 20,000 people to the state’s total since 2020, according to newly released Census figures. The state’s population stood at 1,385,340 on July 1, 2022, up by 8,102...
Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states
(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
Southern states grew fastest in 2022, Census data shows
Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration.
Census Data Shows 104,000 People Have Said Goodbye to Illinois
You may sometimes hear anecdotal stories of Illinois population on the decline, but now there is actual data showing people are leaving Illinois by the thousands. The ratio of negative population decline is among the highest in America according to US Census data. This new information was just released today...
NebraskaTV
Dozens of states to see min wage increases in 2023, but experts say inflation will blunt their impact
WASHINGTON (TND) — Dozens of states and cities in the U.S., as well as the District of Columbia, will be raising their minimum wage come 2023. But some experts argue any net benefits from these changes will be blunted by rampant inflation and other labor market trends. Most increases...
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
Comments / 0