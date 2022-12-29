ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Where people in every state are moving to most

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
Washington Examiner

Census: Californians are leaving the state

(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.
FOX 5 San Diego

California’s population keeps shrinking

California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest

The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Idaho State Journal

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad,...
The Avery Journal-Times

Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states

(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
