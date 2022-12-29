Read full article on original website
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Power, Sanderson among average ice time leaders
Defensemen playing big minutes, producing for Sabres, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five...
NHL
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
Bruins Gear Up for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery tried to put it all into perspective. As a kid growing up in Montreal, the Boston bench boss was a fan of the Expos, but his favorite American League team was the Red Sox. Back then, standing in the middle of the field at Fenway Park would have been a dream come true.
Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko
Kaidan Mbereko is having a fantastic season for Colorado College. He's been so good that he earned a spot for Team USA in the World Juniors Championship. He has aspirations of reaching the NHL, and it all started with a pair of pads he received at the age of six. KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum The post Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko appeared first on KRDO.
NHL
Hartman scores 2 goals, helps Wild defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Hartman scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "The opportunity to score tonight, there were a couple and they went in," Hartman said. "It feels good, but I'm happy to contribute again." Jared...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman shares advice from coaches who have been in quarterfinals before. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
NHL
Preview: December 30 vs. Florida
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to make some more history as they close out their calendar year Friday, hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 23-6-6 (52 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 5-2 Loss to Sharks
Chicago starts its new year off a 5-2 loss to San Jose at the United Center. After being outshot in the first period 13-6, the Blackhawks entered the second period to spark some momentum. Patrick Kane opened the scoring gates six minutes into the second with a wrister to put the team up 1-0. A little over six minutes later, Sam Lafferty would put the team up 2-0, however it wouldn't be enough.
NHL
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
NHL
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
