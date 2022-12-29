Read full article on original website
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
easyreadernews.com
Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s
An early draft of the ordinance, which would go into effect in July 1921, forbade: “the hula hula, the kan-kan, the Pedro Bowery, the shimmy, the camel walk, the dip, the stiff step, the toddle, the lame duck, the jiggle, the walk the dog and the bunny hug.” The post Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
GoFundMe set up for victim in South LA crash involving Metro train that split car in half
One of the people injured in a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles is still recovering, and an effort is underway to raise money for her and her family.
