Burbank, CA

easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South

The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s

An early draft of the ordinance, which would go into effect in July 1921, forbade: “the hula hula, the kan-kan, the Pedro Bowery, the shimmy, the camel walk, the dip, the stiff step, the toddle, the lame duck, the jiggle, the walk the dog and the bunny hug.” The post Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

