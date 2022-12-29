Read full article on original website
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Attempted Murder suspect taken into custody after police chase
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- An Attempted Murder suspect is now in jail after trying to escape the Klamath County Sheriff's Office in a motorhome. Around 10 a.m, on December 31, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Klamath Falls resident Joshua Eli Epps.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests
The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS
(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
