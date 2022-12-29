Read full article on original website
Related
$100 billion being distributed by government to businesses
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Giogio Travato (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Yes, you read that right. That's $100 billion with a "b." The Commerce department, under the guidance of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will be distributing nearly $100 billion dollars to some businesses in the United States. This amount is roughly 10 times the department’s annual budget. (source) This money will be used to strengthen the U.S. chip industry and to also help expand high-speed internet access throughout the country.
For sale on eBay: A military database of fingerprints and iris scans
Exactly how the device ended up going from the battlefields in Asia to an online auction site is unclear. The shoebox-shaped device, designed to capture fingerprints and perform iris scans, was listed on eBay for $149.95. A German security researcher, Matthias Marx, successfully offered $68, and when it arrived at his home in Hamburg in August, the rugged, hand-held machine contained more than what was promised in the listing.
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
New Year, new markets? New EV subsidies, new CEOs and new House Speaker top week ahead
2023 is finally here and investors are hitting the ground running with with lots of market moving events this week including changes to subsidies for EVs.
Will George Santos’ Lies Cost Him Access to Classified Information?
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) has been unmasked as purveyor of so many falsehoods, it’s really hard to know where the fiction ends and the real person begins. He has also, perhaps unknowingly, walked the Republic back into a security concern it has previously failed to resolve.In 2009, then-Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA) allegedly acted in a manner that triggered concerns of foreign influence from Israel. During the 2017 congressional oversight hearings into alleged Russian attempts to influence American elections, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)—who was also the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—was accused, and cleared, of security concerns...
aiexpress.io
10 digital twin trends for 2023
Curiosity in digital twins has picked up over the past yr. Digital twin instruments are rising in functionality, efficiency and ease of use. They’re additionally making the most of promising codecs like USD and glTF to attach the dots amongst completely different instruments and processes. Advances in strategies for...
US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at…
fintechmagazine.com
Blockchain holds the key to solving ESG’s crisis of trust
Chris Ford, Head of Government Affairs EMEA at enterprise trust technology firm R3, explains how the application of blockchain can enhance trust in ESG. It’s hard to overstate the importance of trust in society. For businesses, trust is key to genuine success of any kind. Without it, transactions cannot occur, influence is undermined, leaders lose teams and salespeople lose sales. The trust we have in colleagues, partners and clients to carry out deliverables correctly and on time forms a core pillar of how organisations function and prosper.
After a big year for American manufacturing, will the momentum continue?
Rebuilding the strength of our battered manufacturing sector is not a one-year project, no matter how revolutionary that year might be.
Woonsocket Call
The Brief Basic Introduction to WiFi Calibration Parameters
WiFi products require us to manually measure and debug the WiFi power information of each product, so how much do you know about the parameters of WiFi calibration, let me introduce to you:. 1. Transmitting power (TX Power): refers to the working power of the transmitting antenna of the wireless...
techaiapp.com
Cybersecurity vs. Everyone
Cybersecurity leaders not only go against threat actors to defend the organization but also find themselves at odds with other business executives. How can we avoid fighting everyone? What does it take to ensure the security team doesn’t become the department of “no”?. In the following conversation...
metalconstructionnews.com
2023 State of the Industry
Catching the right waves is essential too. With the recent spate of government action on infrastructure and other areas, there is increased emphasis on decarbonization and alternative energy that will affect what and how you operate. Wrap all that in a construction environment increasingly devoted to speed, and 2023 looks to be a very interesting year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
Looking ahead: Top food and agriculture stories for 2023
Every year at FoodPrint we look back on the big events in the world of food and agriculture and try to predict what might happen in the year ahead. This past year was an eventful and turbulent one, with soaring inflation, war in Ukraine and continued climate mayhem, none of which makes guessing what might come next any easier. Many of our predictions are bleak, about bad situations probably becoming worse. How we as a nation respond is where the variables lie: there's a great need for change, change that large institutions will likely fight. But we maintain a sliver of hope that these dire situations could be the wakeup call policymakers and corporations need as we head into 2023.
Android Authority
First comprehensive Right to Repair law in US becomes toothless at last minute
What was once a pretty powerful Right to Repair win got nerfed. New York’s Digital Fair Repair Act is the first comprehensive Right to Repair bill to pass in the United States. Unfortunately, the bill got nerfed at the last minute. There are now plenty of exceptions companies can...
GCN.com
Cyber ranges bolster IoT security
A report released early this month by the Government Accountability Office highlighted federal challenges to standardizing security assessments for internet of things and operational technology devices. But state and local governments don’t have to wait for federal guidance, one expert said. They can seize the initiative by launching more cyber ranges.
crypto-academy.org
Chinese Government To Launch NFT Platform
China is going to launch its first regulated NFT trading platform on Jan. 01, 2023. This news hyped crypto Twitter and non-fungible token enthusiasts. The Chinese market is huge and such a sudden increased exposure to investors could be beneficial for the NFT sector. Nevertheless, there is little to no information as to what regulated means for the Chinese government in terms of an NFT marketplace. So, while the crypto community is excited, none are sure what to exactly expect.
coingeek.com
Marshall Islands declares DAOs as legal entities in pioneering move
The Marshall Islands has passed a new law to confer legality on decentralized autonomous agencies (DAOs), making it the first in the world. Titled the Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act of 2022, the law gives DAOs the right to be registered as corporate entities provided they identify as a DAO LLC (limited liability company). The legislation distinguishes between DAOs that are run to make a profit and those that are non-profit organizations.
The FTC’s newest commissioner speaks
Alvaro Bedoya, a data expert and the newest commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, talks to POLITICO’s Josh Sisco about why tech isn’t everything, how to look out for the people Washington might be ignoring — and why mail-order ribeye steaks are cut too small.
aiexpress.io
Cyber highlights in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending invoice that features a important funding improve for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company (CISA). The bipartisan laws boosts the company’s price range by roughly $313 million, for a complete of $2.9 billion. That may be a 12% improve...
Comments / 0