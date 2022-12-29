Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Packers Rout Vikings, Playoffs Within Grasp
The Green Bay Packers destroyed the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s the game story, game ball and the latest from the playoff race.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss
Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team. Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it quite clear that there was no... The post Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KARE
Did Jaire Alexander Tip Off Green Bay's Gameplan Against The Minnesota Vikings?
Last time Justin Jefferson played the Green Bay Packers, he put up a then-career high. So what's Green Bay's plan for him this time around?
Channel 3000
Packers keep playoff hopes alive by defeating NFC North rival Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If the Green Bay Packers’ New Year’s resolution is to make it to the playoffs, they knew they couldn’t fall off the wagon on New Year’s Day. And fall off they didn’t, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17
By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
Vikings vs. Packers inactives: Christian Watson will dress
In less than a couple of hours, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers will face off in Lambeau Field with the Packers playoff lives on the line. Prior to kickoff, both teams released their inactive lists and Packers star wide receiver Christian Watson will dress but it remains to be seen how much he will play or how effective he will be.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
Vikings vs. Packers final injury report has two players out
The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal. Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.
Ed Donatell, Vikings Defense Had Another Rough Day in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers have been quite a disappointing team on offense for most of the season. After losing Davante Adams coming into the year, they added on defense and hoped that would shield Aaron Rodgers and his lack of weapons. It certainly didn’t seem to matter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as Ed Donatell and the Vikings defense had another rough day.
Vikings Will Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Week 17
We found out yesterday that the Vikings would officially go into their battle with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without C Garrett Bradbury and DL James Lynch. In their places, the Vikings will elevate both guard Kyle Hinton and defensive lineman T.J. Smith ahead of Week 17’s game.
WEAU-TV 13
Fans spent their New Years Day on Water Street to watch the Packers Vikings game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings hit Water Street to catch the high stakes game. “Definitely just want the Packers to beat the Vikings,” said Alex Vasel, rooting for the Packers. “We’ve had a terrible season this year, so I’m just...
