Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss

Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team. Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it quite clear that there was no... The post Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17

By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Ed Donatell, Vikings Defense Had Another Rough Day in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have been quite a disappointing team on offense for most of the season. After losing Davante Adams coming into the year, they added on defense and hoped that would shield Aaron Rodgers and his lack of weapons. It certainly didn’t seem to matter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as Ed Donatell and the Vikings defense had another rough day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Will Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Week 17

We found out yesterday that the Vikings would officially go into their battle with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without C Garrett Bradbury and DL James Lynch. In their places, the Vikings will elevate both guard Kyle Hinton and defensive lineman T.J. Smith ahead of Week 17’s game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
