ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

How Southwest Florida companies can prioritize mental health

After Hurricane Ian hit, the management team at Sunshine Ace Hardware reached out to their 316 employees. The team asked about employees’ safety, their families’ safety, their homes. Then they just asked a simple question: How are you?. It’s a simple question but a loaded one. Mentally, the...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing

Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Mitigation Experts continue to offer rebuilding advice in Lee, Charlotte counties

Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be in Lee and Charlotte counties to answer rebuilding questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. The information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Specialists will be available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Home Depots at 14655 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers and 19690 Cochrane Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022

At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license. According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry

A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse

Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening deputy, family during Fort Myers Beach arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he refused to leave a Fort Myers Beach restaurant despite drunken unruliness and threatened a deputy and his family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 45, of North Naples, was arrested after deputies went to a restaurant where management asked to have Collins removed from the property. Security told LCSO that Collins had been asked multiple times to leave for being drunk and unruly.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy