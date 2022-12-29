Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A teenager was injured in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 2 PM Sunday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. Yarmouth Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available. The post Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Video report: Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus
HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if […] The post Video report: Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at gbrown@mashpeema.gov or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information. The post Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
BOURNE FIREFIGHTERS HELP DELIVER FIRST BABY OF 2023!
BOURNE – At about 7:00 a.m. this morning, Bourne firefighters assisted in the delivery of the first baby born on Cape Cod for 2023! “Both mother and son are doing wonderful!” BFD said in a media statement. [BFD PHOTO] #Bourne #bournefire #babydelivery The post BOURNE FIREFIGHTERS HELP DELIVER FIRST BABY OF 2023! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 347 White’s Path shortly after 9 AM Friday. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames on an outside wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure […] The post Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet and Eastham Police Departments have announced they will be taking part in Operation Safe Ride this New Year’s Eve. The initiative offers free rides home to residents of Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown from bars or other licensed establishments. Local taxi services will provide rides from 10 p.m. Saturday evening through […] The post Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters were able to rescue a dog that reportedly fell through the ice Friday morning. It happened on Great Pond at Wiley Park sometime after 9 AM. Crews were able to safely get the dog back to shore. Two people with the dog who had apparently ventured out in a rescue attempt […] The post Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod
HYANNIS – Residents will have the chance to begin 2023 outdoors through a series of First Day Hikes from Falmouth to Wellfleet. Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman said the walks were inspired by similar events that happen at state parks. From there, the series of events on Sunday, January 1 became […] The post First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Shellfish Beds Open New Year’s Day
SANDWICH – Shellfish beds in Sandwich opened at sunrise on January 1. The town is advising residents that the harvesting of oysters is forbidden during the 2022-23 shellfishing season. Those looking to obtain a license for shellfishing can reach out to the Sandwich Natural Resources Department. The post Sandwich Shellfish Beds Open New Year’s Day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
