SEATTLE — Mike White had no interest in talking about the physical pain he must have felt on Sunday as he played through a rib injury. This Jets calamity was his to shoulder. “Listen, I was cleared to play by the doctors,” White said following Sunday’s 23-6 defeat to the Seahawks that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. “The guys in that locker room deserve a certain standard and I knew what I was signing up for. I was cleared by the doctors. I practiced all week. Basically what I’m saying is there’s a standard that those guys deserve and I...

27 MINUTES AGO