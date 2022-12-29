ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

The Extra Oatmeal Cookie Step Duff Goldman Swears By

What does Duff Goldman know that you don't? How to bake oatmeal raisin cookies perfectly every time. Although the pastry chef is known as the "Ace of Cakes," Goldman released a cookie cookbook for kids in 2022. The book features every dessert you can imagine — from checkerboard cookies to coconut macaroons — so we will definitely be taking his advice when it comes to upgrading our cookie recipe.
Ridley's Wreckage

Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Tina Howell

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Highway 98.9

Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day

I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Salon

5 foods that are traditionally eaten for luck in the New Year

New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Revealed the One Trader Joe's Item She Serves at Parties & We're Stocking Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are without a doubt the most delicious time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful. There’s so much to keep track of, from presents to travel plans to childcare, that sometimes we just don’t have the hours needed to also bake up our favorite holiday treats every time we know we’re going to be having company. That’s just life. There can be a lot of pressure to be Susie Homemaker during the holidays, but...
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings

In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.

