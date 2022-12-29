For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO