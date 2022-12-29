ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 1

Related
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (31st December)

Well, this is the last post of the year, as well as the wrap-up for the week – it is time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Some end-of-year contrails. A year of evolving change, with much more to come – Some views and thoughts on 2022 from an industry perspective.
BoardingArea

Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)

For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

Have Your Credit Card Travel Credits Reset?

January 1st is a day that most frequent travelers hate to see. It’s when all the airline miles and hotel night counters reset to zero and they have to start all over again to try to reach status for the next year. Since I don’t worry about status, the start of the new year means that my travel credits have reset and I have some money to spend. Or do I?
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 178

The wallop of winter weather since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 had wreaked havoc and caused so much chaos on travel in general in much of the United States and Canada — to the point where greater than 15,000 flights had been canceled and thousands more flights delayed — that it led to the issuance of a rare travel advisory from Allegiant Air.
BoardingArea

Hotel Indigo Nashville Review: Great Lobby Bar but dated rooms

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
NASHVILLE, TN
BoardingArea

Good News! Small Update on U.S.’s End of 3-1-1 Liquids Rule

The world has had to deal with some form of the “3-1-1 liquids rule” since 2006, when British authorities reportedly stopped a plot to blow up planes headed for the United States with liquid explosives. It’s been over 16 years since then, and there are finally some glimmers...
BoardingArea

Can You To Go To The Bathroom When The “Fasten Seat Belt” Sign Is On?

One time when Joe and I were flying from JFK to MCO, we couldn’t help but hear the conversation in the row directly in front of us. We had hit a pocket of turbulence so the “fasten seat belts” sign was on. But one of our fellow passengers apparently “had to go,” so she asked the flight attendant if she was allowed to get up to use the toilet.
BoardingArea

Travel Alert January 2023: Winter Storm to Affect Central United States

If the Rocky Mountains and the central United States are in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
BoardingArea

Don’t Get Caught With Hummus In Your Carry-On

Do you travel with only carry-on luggage? If you do, I congratulate you. I don’t, but I’m heading in that direction. That means learning about the pitfalls of packing lessor-known forbidden items in my carry-on bag. What can’t and can I bring in carry-on luggage is a question I ask myself each time I pack. The carry-on luggage rules change, so it’s important to stay current.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy