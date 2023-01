Effective: 2023-01-01 22:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 1045 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 161.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CST Sunday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 161.3 feet. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO