wfft.com
1 dead in early New Year's Day accident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
wfft.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash in north Fort Wayne Thursday evening. Fort Wayne police say just before 8 p.m., four men were pushing a broken down vehicle west on Ludwig Road. Three pushed from the back, one pushed near the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
proclaimerscv.com
41-Year-Old Man From Indiana Allegedly Robbed IHOP Right On Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) — The police of Indiana arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with his axe and a knife. According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at around 12:54 p.m., the police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Coldwater Road in IHOP.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
WOWO News
Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders met up with both Irish and Gamecock fans ahead of Friday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 in St. Joseph County will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 31. 3 injured after car, ambulance...
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
MyWabashValley.com
Mild finish to 2022, stormy start possible to 2023
Cloudy tonight with a low of 39. Cloudy New Year’s Day Monday with a high of 54. Rain works it’s way into the Wabash Valley late Monday night and will continue into the Tuesday morning hours. Right now, the severe weather threat is well south of the Valley, but close enough for us to keep an eye. We’ll track the system as it nears.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
WANE-TV
Cold weather and China, why gas is on the rise
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prices at the pump are jumping again nationwide. Some of the blame falls on last weekend’s blizzard. “Overnight when the weather gets too cold, it’s very hard for these refineries to operate,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert with Gas Buddy. “They have a lot of issues, and that’s what we saw, in fact, several refineries had some fires break out.”
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
