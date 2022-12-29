ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

wfft.com

1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WANE-TV

Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Mild finish to 2022, stormy start possible to 2023

Cloudy tonight with a low of 39. Cloudy New Year’s Day Monday with a high of 54. Rain works it’s way into the Wabash Valley late Monday night and will continue into the Tuesday morning hours. Right now, the severe weather threat is well south of the Valley, but close enough for us to keep an eye. We’ll track the system as it nears.
WANE-TV

Cold weather and China, why gas is on the rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prices at the pump are jumping again nationwide. Some of the blame falls on last weekend’s blizzard. “Overnight when the weather gets too cold, it’s very hard for these refineries to operate,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert with Gas Buddy. “They have a lot of issues, and that’s what we saw, in fact, several refineries had some fires break out.”
FORT WAYNE, IN

