Pele in quotes: The "illogical" genius surmised in quotes from greats of the game

For some, Pele was the greatest footballer of all.

From humble beginnings in Santos, Brazil, this boy would become the youngest-ever World Cup final scorer, the first man to win the trophy three times and an inspiration not just in Brazil but the world around, as one of the first true global superstars of the game.

This is the man himself, as described by some of his contemporaries and those who were touched by his magic on the pitch.

Pele in quotes

Pele with his third World Cup trophy in 1970 (Image credit: PA)

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

— Pele, on how he achieved success

“In some countries they wanted to touch him, in some they wanted to kiss him. In others they even kissed the ground he walked on. I thought it was beautiful, just beautiful.”

— Brazilian teammate Clodoaldo

“Pele was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic.”

— Johan Cruyff

Cameroon's Roger Milla, Brazil's Pele and the Netherlands' Johan Cruyff during the final draw of World Cup 2006 in Leipzig (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“A penalty is a cowardly way to score.”

— Pele, on penalties

“The greatest player in history was [Alfredo] Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that.”

— Ferenc Puskas

“There's Pele the man, and then Pele the player. And to play like Pele is to play like God.”

— Michel Platini

“Pele is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pele.”

— Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year from Brazilian football legend Pele (Image credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Pele was the most complete player I've ever seen, he had everything. Two good feet. Magic in the air. Quick. Powerful. Could beat people with skill. Could outrun people. Only five feet and eight inches tall, yet he seemed a giant of an athlete on the pitch. Perfect balance and impossible vision. He was the greatest because he could do anything and everything on a football pitch. I remember Saldanha the coach being asked by a Brazilian journalist who was the best goalkeeper in his squad. He said Pele. The man could play in any position.”

— Bobby Moore

“I don't believe there is such a thing as a 'born' soccer player. Perhaps you are born with certain skills and talents, but quite frankly it seems impossible to me that one is actually born to be an ace soccer player.”

— Pele, on the idea of god-given talent

“This debate about the player of the century is absurd. There's only one possible answer: Pele. He's the greatest player of all time, and by some distance, I might add.”

— Zico

“To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.”

— Nelson Mandela

Pele with former South African President, Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2007 (Image credit: CHRIS RICCO/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you are first you are first. If you are second, you are nothing.”

— Pele, on losing

“It's only inevitable I look up to Pele. He's like a God to us.”

— Romario

“The best player ever? Pele. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players with specific qualities, but Pele was better.”

— Alfredo Di Stefano

“The ambition should always be to play an elegant game.”

— Pele

Pele holds the 1970 World Cup trophy aloft (Image credit: Horstmüller/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

“I’m a Pele fan from way back when I was a kid, and then there was always this thing later about Pele and Maradona. I was young and impressionable as a kid but it was always Pele for me.”

— Sir Alex Ferguson

“His great secret was improvisation. Those things he did were in one moment. He had an extraordinary perception of the game.”

— Carlos Alberto