Should the Sixers give PJ Tucker time to rest considering his injury?

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker has been dealing with a pinched nerve in his right hand that has limited his effectiveness.

Tucker did not play in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ Dec. 23 win against the Los Angeles Clippers or in the fourth of their Christmas Day win over the New York Knicks. Although, his absence in the Knicks game can probably be contributed to the fact Georges Niang was red-hot from deep, a big reason the Sixers closed out the win.

Tucker played only 2:13 in the second half of Philadelphia’s loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He was seen shaking his right hand early in the third quarter and was removed from the game. He did not return.

“He got a stinger,” coach Doc Rivers said after the loss. “I can see it right when it happened. So I think it’s a stinger. I don’t think it’s anything that’s gonna linger, but I didn’t check so I’ll find that out.”

This begs the question of whether the Sixers should rest Tucker. He is 37 years old and he has played all 33 games this season. Being able to play in every game is impressive, considering how big load management is in today’s NBA, but at this stage, giving him a break is something the Sixers should consider.

The big reason the Sixers acquired Tucker in free agency was for the playoffs. Philadelphia has its eyes set on the postseason when the veteran figures to have his biggest impact out on the floor. His regular-season numbers will not blow anybody away: He’s averaging 3.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. However, his impact goes beyond the box score. He provides the hustle plays needed to win games.

That will show up more in the playoffs than in the regular season. Considering the pinched nerve in his right hand combined with the fact he is 37, maybe it’s time to give Tucker a break. The Sixers have a back-to-back coming up on Friday and Saturday to end this current four-game road trip before returning home on Jan. 2. This would be a good time to give him that rest.