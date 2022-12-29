Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: Lincoln Art Center - a vibrant, exploratory community for 30 years
When Joyce Harlow envisioned the Lincoln Art Center in 1992, she was motivated by small-town pride and her belief that art was important for children. She recognized that a place for art would be a meaningful way to foster her farming community. Thirty years on, the center has also become...
Join the chorus - Messiah Festival of the Arts
LINDSBORG - Be a part of history and join the Bethany Oratorio Society. This year will mark the 142nd performance of Handel's Messiah by the Bethany Oratorio Society, the longest-running annual presentation in the United States. Led by Mark Lucas, the society's first Messiah rehearsal is scheduled for 3 p.m....
Not previously exhibited works by Mike Hartung at SVAFC
LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center (SVAFC) will open the first show of 2023 featuring paintings not previously exhibited by Lindsborg artist Mike Hartung. The exhibition, “Third Time’s a Charm…for a repeat offender,” continues through Jan. 29. There will be a reception for...
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
1 Vision leases more airport space, needs workers
While economic conditions have significantly cooled, business at 1 Vision Aviation is hot as ever for the full-service MRO company that its owner and president Jim Sponder has built up in Salina. “We’re doing heavy checks, paint, interiors, all in a one-stop shop. That’s us. We do it all,” he...
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty
On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Salina Public Library plans Noon Year's Eve party Friday
The Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street, is celebrating the new year early. From the Salina Public Library Facebook page:
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
Salina slightly cooler, drier than average in December
The average monthly temperature in December at Salina Municipal Airport was 30.8 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees cooler than average. It was the 33rd coolest December since records began in 1900, and the coolest since 2013. The warmest daily temperature was 69 degrees on Dec. 2, and the coldest was...
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina
Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0