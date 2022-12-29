ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Join the chorus - Messiah Festival of the Arts

LINDSBORG - Be a part of history and join the Bethany Oratorio Society. This year will mark the 142nd performance of Handel's Messiah by the Bethany Oratorio Society, the longest-running annual presentation in the United States. Led by Mark Lucas, the society's first Messiah rehearsal is scheduled for 3 p.m....
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Not previously exhibited works by Mike Hartung at SVAFC

LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center (SVAFC) will open the first show of 2023 featuring paintings not previously exhibited by Lindsborg artist Mike Hartung. The exhibition, “Third Time’s a Charm…for a repeat offender,” continues through Jan. 29. There will be a reception for...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist

Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

1 Vision leases more airport space, needs workers

While economic conditions have significantly cooled, business at 1 Vision Aviation is hot as ever for the full-service MRO company that its owner and president Jim Sponder has built up in Salina. “We’re doing heavy checks, paint, interiors, all in a one-stop shop. That’s us. We do it all,” he...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday

The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty

On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina slightly cooler, drier than average in December

The average monthly temperature in December at Salina Municipal Airport was 30.8 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees cooler than average. It was the 33rd coolest December since records began in 1900, and the coolest since 2013. The warmest daily temperature was 69 degrees on Dec. 2, and the coldest was...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina

Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing

A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County

RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

