Norfolk, VA

Bruins Gear Up for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Jim Montgomery tried to put it all into perspective. As a kid growing up in Montreal, the Boston bench boss was a fan of the Expos, but his favorite American League team was the Red Sox. Back then, standing in the middle of the field at Fenway Park would have been a dream come true.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter

Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
TEMPE, AZ
New York Post

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak impresses again for Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jaroslav Halak turned in his second consecutive impressive performance in nets albeit 15 days apart. For the 37-year-old who had opened 1-6-1 in his first eight starts, won his second straight while turning aside 32 of 35 shots after being a difference-maker in the Rangers’ double-empty-net-abetted 6-3 victory in Philadelphia on Dec. 17. Halak was particularly important throughout the second period and early in the third when the Panthers made a few runs at the Rangers and crashed the net repeatedly. Igor Shesterkin had played the last five straight for the Blueshirts, who play at home Tuesday against Carolina before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL Morning Skate for January 1

* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KELOLAND

Minnesota powers past St. Louis to close 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. Minnesota has earned at least one […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

