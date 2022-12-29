ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Dresses Her Sister Chicago Just Like Her

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uI04Y_0jxxuOCg00

Older sisters are the ultimate style influencers, especially when you have a look as distinct as North West . Kim Kardashian ’s 9-year-old daughter recently gave her younger sister Chicago , 4, a whole new look for TikTok, and the end result is so cute!

“Turning my sister to me,” North wrote on her and Kardashian’s joint TikTok account yesterday.

In the video, Chicago waves to the camera decked out in a sparkling Batman outfit, complete with a black-and-yellow tutu, a cape, wrist bands, and a mask that goes over her eyes. She’s adorable as she tries out this viral dressing-up-like-someone-else trend.

The music changes and bam! Suddenly, Chicago walks out looking like North’s mini-me. She comes out dancing in all black, complete with sunglasses, a black skull tee, a crossbody black purse, slides, and a long silver cross necklace. This is a spot-on impression of North, who often wears all black .

Apparently, North likes making her fashion opinions known — and dare we say she doesn’t want anyone else copying her all-black style. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” mom Kim Kardashian said in a March 2022 interview with Vogue . “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

North has good taste, so we don’t blame her for imparting her fashionista wisdom on her family. In a recent family photo , North looked glamorous in a black sequined blazer and wide-leg pants with heels. Her little sister copied her look with a black sequined dress, and her siblings Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, also wore all black. Kardashian complemented them in a skin-tight, shimmery white gown. But everybody was focused on North.

“North eats y’all up every time 😂” one person wrote.

Another said, “Omg North and the heels 😍😍😢 she is growing up!!!”

North seems to be having a blast exploring her fashion and dressing up her little sis. Maybe she’ll have a future in design like her mom and her dad, Kanye West! Either way, she’s already a fashion icon in our book.

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids who are huge social media stars .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZbVC_0jxxuOCg00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video

Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Reality Tea

Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House

It’s truly hard to believe that we live in the year 2022 and we’re still keeping up with The Kardashians and all their antics. Kris Jenner truly is the hardest working momager in Hollywood. In the current era, fans are particularly seeing a transformation of Kourtney Kardashian. She’s deeply in love with her husband Travis Barker […] The post Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl

The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party

Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism

Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.She donned a strapless...
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Reveals Daughter Grace's Sweet Obsession With a Certain Famous Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Grace Warrior loves the animals inside the Australia Zoo, but right now, there’s a certain dog across the world she is obsessed with. Bindi Irwin recently shared photos from the family’s Christmas, and she revealed that her 1-year-old daughter is all about the Nashville-based Doug The Pug! “Our Christmas ❤️ Grace’s new words ‘Doug Pug’ – all morning,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star wrote on Instagram. She also shared a photo of Grace’s Doug The Pug-themed gifts, including books and...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Bared Her Enviable Abs In A Black Cutout Dress At Art Basel

Kylie Jenner continued her epic string of sultry, all-black get-ups while making a stylish appearance at Art Basel in Miami last week. (No, we’re still not over it!) The reality star, 25, flaunted her sculpted, toned abs in a black, curve-hugging dress that featured two midriff cut-outs, a halter neckline and a thigh-skimming skirt.
MIAMI, FL
People

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture

The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.  "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
SheKnows

SheKnows

90K+
Followers
10K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy