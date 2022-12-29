Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
natureworldnews.com
Over 700 Rescued Wild Bats Released in Houston, Texas After Being Exposed to Freezing Temperatures
The freezing weather in the United States affected not only humans but also wildlife animals. According to a recent report, bats were rescued in Houston, Texas, after exposure to freezing temperatures. The previous weather forecast reported falling iguanas in portions of Florida, as many iguanas found the weather conditions difficult....
RECAP: 10 Tomball, Magnolia restaurants featured in 2022
Named "carnegies" after Carnegie Hall, the hot or cold sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen include options, such as a meatball sub, a ham melt and a turkey sub. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants continued to grow this year in Tomball and Magnolia. Here are the 10 restaurants featured in the...
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations
HOUSTON – Many residents in the Houston area woke up to dense fog outside their windows following New Year’s celebrations. But many are wondering -- is it really fog? Or smoke from fireworks?. According to AirNow.com, a website that measures air quality using the official U.S. Air Quality...
Spring apartment turns water off over Christmas holiday, left residents days without water
The day before Christmas Eve, a resident got an email from her complex saying the water would be turned off to prevent further freezing and burst pipes. It took four and a half days to come back.
getnews.info
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
Houston Humane Society releases bats to Waugh Drive bridge following winter freeze rescue effort
Mary Warwick, wildlife director with the Houston Humane Society, rehabilitates a Mexican free-tailed bat. (Courtesy Houston Humane Society) The Houston Humane Society announced Dec. 28 it had successfully released just under 700 Mexican free-tailed bats to a colony beneath a Waugh Drive bridge at Buffalo Bayou following a rescue effort to save the bats from frigid temperatures.
WFAA
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON — If you're ringing in the New Year with a toast, it may take some extra planning this year, because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this weekend. It happened with Christmas, and it's happening again for New Year’s. Liquor stores are of course...
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day...
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day....... An angel came by and asked." Why spend so much time on her" The lord answered. "Have you seen all the specifications I have to meet to shape her"
Local nonprofit Meals On Wheels Montgomery County celebrates 50 years of providing more than a meal
Every day, around 1,400 meals are made in the kitchen at Meals On Wheels Montgomery County. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When President and CEO Summer Day joined Meals On Wheels Montgomery County six years ago, the nonprofit was serving around 400 homebound clients through its meal delivery program with over 600 clients on the waitlist. In the years since then, the nonprofit has grown to serve around 900 homebound seniors with around 100 seniors on the waitlist, Day said in an interview.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0