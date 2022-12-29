A Friday night blaze at a commercial building in Danville has claimed a life. Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott confirmed Saturday that while firefighters were searching the building in the 800 block of North Vermilion Street they located the victim. Chief Marcott says the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, but the person’s name has not been released yet by the Vermilion County Coroner (as of Saturday afternoon).

DANVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO