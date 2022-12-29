ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
WRAL News

Target deals: Women's sweaters 40% off, holiday lights 50% off, slippers, shoes, fleece, candles & blankets 30% off

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has new sales on select women's sweaters for 40% off, holiday lights for 50% off, slippers, shoes, candles & blankets for 30% off, kitchen up to 50% off and more! Order by Tuesday, 12/20 at 2 pm CST for Christmas Eve delivery or order for in-store pick-up. Read on for the list of deals.
Boot Camp Mom

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!
Adirondack Explorer

One-stop shopping for holiday gifts!

Do you have a hiker/reader/environmentalist/outdoorsy person on your gift-giving list? The Adirondack Explorer has you covered on all fronts!. Keep your Adirondack enthusiast up to date with a subscription to our magazine for six information-packed issues plus the popular Annual Outings Guide. Give the hiker on your list a set...
Tyla

Mum says 'Christmas morning box' is the key to a stress free day

A mum has shared her top tip for keeping 25 December as stress-free as possible, having sworn by the idea of a ‘Christmas morning box’. Christmas Day can often feel intense for all kinds of reasons, whether it’s the thought of getting that gigantic turkey in the oven or the dread of hardcore family time that lasts several days.

