vestaviavoice.com
Council approves new small-cell poles, hears update on projects
The Vestavia Hills City Council, in December meetings, heard an update on several projects and approved new poles to host small-cell technology. The council voted at the Dec. 19 meeting to allow the installation of multiple poles to host small-cell nodes that power 5G cell phone networks, much to the chagrin of multiple residents.
vestaviavoice.com
Former Central campus building up for sale
The former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central building has been put up for sale, following Board of Education approval at the Nov. 28 meeting. The school system plans to sell only the building itself. The track behind it will remain under board control, and there are plans, should the 1Rebel 1Future proposal be approved by voters, to add tennis and pickleball courts to that area.
cahabasun.com
A look ahead at 2023: 'Beautiful' land may lead Trussville news in 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
Birmingham Business Alliance: Over $183 million was invested in Birmingham this year
2022 brought nearly $200 million in capital investments into the metro area, according to Karla Khodanian of the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA). Those investments also produced nearly 1,500 jobs this year ,which Khodanian said are the product of 22 BBA projects. For example, she said the year started off strong...
Bham Now
Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award
The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
thehomewoodstar.com
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
Possible punishment for Moody landfill fire won’t be given until underground blaze put out: State
Any potential punishment won’t be handed out against the operator of the environmental landfill that has been burning near Moody for more than a month until the underground inferno is extinguished, the state’s environmental agency said Thursday. Environmental Landfill, Inc.’s facility on Annie Lee Road in St. Clair...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
cahabasun.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s breaks ground on its first freestanding emergency department
The grounding breaking ceremony for the new Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department was held October 13 at the site that will be home to the 16,800-square-foot facility in Trussville. “While it’s a very exciting time as we expand our footprint, this project is more than just a...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
birminghamtimes.com
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
Retrograde Dept: Taylor Young opens west Birmingham clothing store
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: New Homewood storefront seeks to spread joy
A new storefront in Homewood found its start in sweet celebrations. Offering everything from balloon structures and hand-painted banners to bamboo chair and table rentals, Celebrate Birmingham is the creation of Mary Virginia Colvert, who got her start creating experiences for family members, including her own daughter. “It just kind...
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
