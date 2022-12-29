ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

vestaviavoice.com

Council approves new small-cell poles, hears update on projects

The Vestavia Hills City Council, in December meetings, heard an update on several projects and approved new poles to host small-cell technology. The council voted at the Dec. 19 meeting to allow the installation of multiple poles to host small-cell nodes that power 5G cell phone networks, much to the chagrin of multiple residents.
vestaviavoice.com

Former Central campus building up for sale

The former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central building has been put up for sale, following Board of Education approval at the Nov. 28 meeting. The school system plans to sell only the building itself. The track behind it will remain under board control, and there are plans, should the 1Rebel 1Future proposal be approved by voters, to add tennis and pickleball courts to that area.
wbrc.com

I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award

The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Homewood storefront seeks to spread joy

A new storefront in Homewood found its start in sweet celebrations. Offering everything from balloon structures and hand-painted banners to bamboo chair and table rentals, Celebrate Birmingham is the creation of Mary Virginia Colvert, who got her start creating experiences for family members, including her own daughter. “It just kind...
HOMEWOOD, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery

After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

