arkadelphian.com
Nashville man dies in head-on collision
A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
arkadelphian.com
2 dead in Friday shooting
Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
magnoliareporter.com
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, Two Wounded In Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County Deputies and Idabel Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19-year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, and another was in critical condition and transported to another hospital. They treated the third and released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel Police Department, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI are investigating.
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
ktoy1047.com
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Texas Police will wear commemorative badge in 2023
TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
ktalnews.com
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
KSLA
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire. Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.
KSLA
Nashville hospital investigating data breach within computer system
NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Howard Memorial Hospital leaders in Nashville, Ark. say on Dec. 4, they became aware of suspicious activity within their computer network. Officials believe data was stolen. An investigation is underway to determine the impact this situation will have on patients, and current and former employees. According...
ktoy1047.com
State police arrest man for drunk driving, child endangerment
30-year-old David Parson was arrested on December 21 after troopers were notified of a vehicle swerving all over the road on Highway 71. Police pursued Parson’s vehicle after it crashed through a locked gate before finally coming to a stop. In a probable cause affidavit, Trooper Joshua Broughton said...
arkadelphian.com
Clark County officials sworn in
A swearing in ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Trinity Temple Assembly of God for Clark County elected officials and deputies. The event was emceed by county Judge Troy Tucker. Circuit Judge Blake Batson conducted the oaths, along with District Judge Randy Hill. Tucker and Prosecutor Dan Turner...
