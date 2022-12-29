Read full article on original website
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers have become the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Members of both houses are getting a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That’s a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000.
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
Even Mississippi lawmaker feels strain of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi’s capital city, where intermittent periods without running water have become a fact of life for residents, a new disruption to the long-troubled water system persists just days before lawmakers are set to arrive for the state’s 2023 legislative session. Amid frigid...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
California dries out, digs out after storm dumps rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was drying out and digging out on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, authorities said. The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city east of Los...
Gone Ice Fishin’ December 29th
With ice fishing season underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s new weekly segment Gone Ice Fishin’ has launched. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for December 29th are from Fritz Foy, the Moes, Tommy, Camden Tanski and Carter Tanski. If you would...
Sabrina Ullman: Winter storm likely this week
New Year’s Day will begin with patchy freezing fog in the morning. Once that clears, the rest of the day will be cloudy but calm. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low thirties. We stay calm until Monday night. A strong storm will bring a wintry mix late...
