Bengal Business Radio Show recognizes Outstanding Student Achievement Award winner Lynnea Dale and introduces new faculty member Zhenzhen Yan

Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022
Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
kisu.org
ISU Basketball: Bengals Defeat The Bears In OT Behind Big Night at The Stripe
Pocatello, ID- The Bengals men's basketball team came out victorious against the University of Northern Colorado Bears Saturday night, 90-83 in overtime. After the loss UNC will drop to 5-9 on the year and begin conference play 0-2. The Bengals and Bears both came out of the gates strong and...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Country Corner store owner reflects on history after Christmas celebration
POCATELLO — The Country Corner store on Bannock Highway held a Christmas celebration on Dec. 21 to bring the community together. Sanju Choudhury, owner of the store, said the event had all sorts of Christmas decorations and the whole neighborhood was invited. “We had Santa Claus and hot dogs and hot chocolate,” he said. “At Christmastime, we have all sorts of different décor.” ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ITD Sees Record Number of Snowplows Hit This Season
With another incoming storm bringing snow to the area, the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to keep our roads clear. They get a briefing from meteorologists about the weather for three days at a time. From that, they plan 24-hour coverage beginning with pre-treating the roads. Once snow falls, the plows are sent out. The Pocatello district handles the area from Inkom to south Blackfoot and the flying "Y" up to Rainbow Road along with smaller highway roads. Snowplows only drive around 35 miles an hour and have flashing lights. ITD says that when they’re clearing the roads, they drive in a pattern to clear all the snow.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept
POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies. Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.
eastidahonews.com
Newlywed paralyzed two weeks after wedding gets surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kaden and Whitney were married...
kisu.org
Men's Basketball
Pocatello, ID- The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team will be back in action on New Year's Eve night Saturday, December 31st against the University of Northern Colorado Bears at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Since 2007 the Bengals and Bears have met 32 times, the Bengals winning 14 of them.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again
Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
eastidahonews.com
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
eastidahonews.com
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
eastidahonews.com
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
