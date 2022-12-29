Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Remembering former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)
WRDW-TV
Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
wfxg.com
Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
WRDW-TV
Learn about crash that killed 2 drivers in McCormick County
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
wfxg.com
Augusta University Health welcomes first baby of 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health welcomed its first baby of 2023! Riley Simone Calloway was born at 1:59am January 1, according to AU Health. Riley's mother, Elizabeth Austin, labored 31 hours before the baby girl made her appearance. "I was in labor for 31 hours, too," joked dad,...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
live5news.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Mountaineer Circle, approximately five miles south of Elloree, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
Comments / 1