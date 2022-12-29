ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

WRDW-TV

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta University Health welcomes first baby of 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health welcomed its first baby of 2023! Riley Simone Calloway was born at 1:59am January 1, according to AU Health. Riley's mother, Elizabeth Austin, labored 31 hours before the baby girl made her appearance. "I was in labor for 31 hours, too," joked dad,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
AUGUSTA, GA
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
AUGUSTA, GA
live5news.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Mountaineer Circle, approximately five miles south of Elloree, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
AUGUSTA, GA

