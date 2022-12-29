Read full article on original website
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
