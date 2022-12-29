ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Sheridan Media

More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022

A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: "The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past

Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs

Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit

One thing I'll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: "This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.". To submit your Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State increases electricity rates

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in

January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: November 2022 mountain states chickens and eggs highlights

Colorado egg production during November 2022 was 49.1 million eggs, up 19 percent from October 2022 but down 59 percent from November 2021 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in November 2022 was 2.14 million, up 26 percent from November 2022 but down 57 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,299 eggs, down 6 percent from last year.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming's three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state's...
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
MONTANA STATE
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

