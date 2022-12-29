Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
NEWSBTC
Skylex Network to Launch Mainnet in 2023
Skylex Layer-1 blockchain is preparing to launch its mainnet in Q3 of 2023. Once the mainnet is launched, Skylex will be able to reduce the block’s finality to 3 seconds. To do that, Skylex Network has developed multiple products and services that allow users to join the world’s fastest-developing digital ecosystem.
CoinDesk
Step Aside, Ethereum: Blockchain Project Stacks Wants to Bring Smart Contracts to Bitcoin
Blockchain project Stacks has published a whitepaper showing how a new digital asset called “Stacks bitcoin” (sBTC) can be used to make Bitcoin fully programmable. Unlike Ethereum or Solana where developers can conjure up all manner of algorithmic machinations – think six-figure gorilla avatars – Bitcoin’s simpler scripting language limits what Bitcoin developers can create on the platform.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
Crypto had a volatile year with plummeting prices and exchanges collapsing. What's next?
Cryptocurrency prices plummeting, the fallout of large exchanges such as FTX and a steep decline in NFT transactions represent a turbulent year for crypto.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds out of crypto wallets following reports Alameda transferred tokens
Sam Bankman-Fried denied moving funds out of wallets associated with Alameda Research. "None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore." Cointelegraph said wallets associated with Alameda transferred funds just days after he was released on a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin (BTC) ‘Still Trending Down’, Looks at Litecoin, Fantom, and One AI Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Fantom (FTM) and one little-known altcoin that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 643,500 Twitter followers that BTC is “trending down” after two harsh rejections. “Still...
zycrypto.com
Analyst Draws Similarities Between Oryen Network (ORY) Presale, Early BNB, and SOL
Crypto adherents have taken note of the 570% gains made by Oryen Network (ORY) since its presale launch, making it one of the most sought-after projects in the crypto space. As more and more analysts draw similarities between Oryen Network’s growth trajectory with that of BNB and SOL, traders are becoming increasingly interested in what makes ORY so special.
NEWSBTC
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
globalspec.com
CES 2023: Volkswagen to unveil new EV
Volkswagen said it will reveal a new electric vehicle (EV) at next week’s CES 2023. Details are slim to none as the company has not hinted to anything -- only that it would make an announcement. Many speculate the announcement will be a vehicle that is somewhere between the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital To Acquire Struggling Argo Blockchain’s Main Facility
Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital is acquiring the main facility of Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain for $65 million. According to Argo, billionaire Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm is buying the mining facility known as Helios in Dickens Country, Texas, as well as providing the struggling company with a $35 million loan.
coinnewsspan.com
dappOS forms an exclusive partnership with Pangolin
DappOS was pleased to make its official announcement that it has gone ahead and formed an exclusive partnership with Pangolin. On its part, Pangolin happens to be a multichain decentralized exchange. The aim and intention behind this joining of hands are to be able to create an absolutely new-age experience for users based on the dappOS Web3 operating system. Further, the partnership will help in the lessening of obstacles, where connecting with Pangolin’s DeFi functions is concerned, for all of the inclined investors. This will also cover such activities as farming, pooling, swapping, staking, and other similar ones.
