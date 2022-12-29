Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 1045 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Rusk and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 02/23/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO