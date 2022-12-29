Read full article on original website
KTUL
WOKA Whitewater Park one of many new things coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced Tuesday that WOKA Whitewater Park is one of many exciting things coming to Oklahoma in 2023. This attraction will feature a 1,200-foot long, 100-foot wide channel for visitors to explore. Pinnell says it is expected to bring in 85,000 visitors...
KTUL
Crisis in the Classroom: A recap of controversial education issues in 2022
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The state legislative session is only a few weeks away. In terms of education, there's a lot to keep your eye on. It was a very controversial year in terms of education, with a bill leaving teachers fearful of losing their certificates, and many leaving the industry altogether.
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
'Pretty much back to normal': Southwest Airlines flights getting back on track in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a long week of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, officials say things are starting to return to normal. Across the country on Friday, only 43 Southwest flights were cancelled. And in Oklahoma, zero flights were cancelled on Dec. 30, instead, just a few flight delays.
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
KTUL
Green Country officials urge drivers to be safe, sober on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday is New Year’s Eve and for many, that means ringing in the new year with family, friends, and some adult beverages. Ahead of the ball drop, Green Country officials want everyone to remember the dangers of drinking and driving. The Tulsa Police Department...
