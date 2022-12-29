COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

COLLINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO